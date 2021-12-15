Sonia Gandhi recalls Indira Gandhi’s role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, praises freedom fighters

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi recalled the role of India and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Bangladesh Liberation War celebrations calling 1971 her finest year in world politics.

While attending the celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War, Sonia Gandhi remembered her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and said that she remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience and also praised India’s first female head of government for sensitizing the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh.

"Today, we recall Indira Gandhi with great pride. She remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience. 1971 was in many ways Indira Gandhi's finest year. She sensitized the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh," ANI quoted saying Sonia Gandhi

She added that 50 years ago the courageous people of Bangladesh gave themselves a new future. India stood by it and gave home to 10 million refugees. Freedom fighters of Bangladesh should be remembered.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 08:29 PM IST