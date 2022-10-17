Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote to elect new party president, watch video | ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday cast their vote to elect the new party president at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi & party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote to elect the new party president, at the AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aErRUpRVv0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

After 22 years the Congress is witnessing a contest for the president post with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour so as to fulfil the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It is not the first time that a non-Gandhi leader is contesting for the party presidency post-Independence, Jitendra Prasad contested for the post of the president about 22 years ago against Sonia Gandhi in which Sonia emerged as a winner holding the mantle of the party for 20 years.

Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the party, having held the office for over twenty years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019.

This time, no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of President.

This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls are being conducted to elect the national president of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.

While the two contestants Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will cast their votes in their respective state's headquarters Trivendram and Bengaluru.

After voting, the ballot boxes from all the states will be brought back to Delhi where the results will be announced after the counting of votes on October 19.