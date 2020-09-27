Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh write to Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra; express condolences

Earlier, Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening. Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farmhouse located near a civil airport.

The body was brought to Jodhpur from New Delhi by air and kept in the farm house where people offered floral tributes.

Singh, a retired Army officer, was one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He had a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

He was in coma for a long spell and had been in and out of the hospital since then. He was admitted to the hospital again in June this year.