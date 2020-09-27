Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh write to Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra; express condolences

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday wrote a heartfelt letter to Manvendra Singh, the son of Union minister Jaswant Singh who passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
In her letter to Manvendra Singh, a Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi said his passing leaves a void in our national and public life that cannot be filled.
"I mourn the loss of a noble human being and a most dedicated and distinguished public servant," she said.
Read her full letter here:
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also wrote a letter to Manvendra Singh, expressing condolences for his loss.
"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of your beloved father Jaswant Singh. Jaswant Singh was an able administrator and an outstanding Parliamentarian. In his death, our county has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society. I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give you all the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he said.
Earlier, Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening. Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farmhouse located near a civil airport.
The body was brought to Jodhpur from New Delhi by air and kept in the farm house where people offered floral tributes.
Singh, a retired Army officer, was one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He had a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.
He was in coma for a long spell and had been in and out of the hospital since then. He was admitted to the hospital again in June this year.
