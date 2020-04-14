Sonia Gandhi lauds coronavirus warriors, urges people to follow lockdown rules

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday lauded healthcare personnel, police and sanitation workers who are on the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
She also urged people to follow lockdown rules and said that a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence will defeat the virus. "What can be more patriotic than all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Our doctors, health workers and social service organisations are providing treatment despite the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Police and jawans are enforcing lockdown rules. Sanitation workers are constantly cleaning to prevent the spread of infection even in the difficult times," Gandhi said.
She also praised government officials who were working hard to control the virus and providing facilities to people round the clock. The Congress chief condemned the "misbehaviour" with doctors and said this is against our culture.
"There are reports of misbehaviour with doctors in many places. This is wrong because our civilization and culture are not like this," she said. "Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior in this fight. Anyone can ask for our support at the state level or at the central control room and every Congress worker will support you," she said.
The Congress chief also sought to assure people of her party's support in fighting the anti-corona battle in these trying times. "I assure you that whether the Congress party is in power or in opposition, we will stand by you anywhere in this battle. I am confident that, with a high morale, we will emerge from this crisis very soon. You stay at home and be safe," she said in her video message in Hindi.
"Today, your support in dealing with the crisis due to coronavirus is no less patriotism. The country is able to fight this virus only because of your help and support. I do not have words to thank you," she said. She also lauded the work done by some people at individual level in supporting the poor in providing them food, ration and sanitisers. "Every Indian is unitedly fighting this battle and fulfilling his or her duty," she said.
