Sonia Gandhi lauds coronavirus warriors, urges people to follow lockdown rules

"There are reports of misbehaviour with doctors in many places. This is wrong because our civilization and culture are not like this," she said. "Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior in this fight. Anyone can ask for our support at the state level or at the central control room and every Congress worker will support you," she said.

The Congress chief also sought to assure people of her party's support in fighting the anti-corona battle in these trying times. "I assure you that whether the Congress party is in power or in opposition, we will stand by you anywhere in this battle. I am confident that, with a high morale, we will emerge from this crisis very soon. You stay at home and be safe," she said in her video message in Hindi.

"Today, your support in dealing with the crisis due to coronavirus is no less patriotism. The country is able to fight this virus only because of your help and support. I do not have words to thank you," she said. She also lauded the work done by some people at individual level in supporting the poor in providing them food, ration and sanitisers. "Every Indian is unitedly fighting this battle and fulfilling his or her duty," she said.