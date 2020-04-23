Sonia Gandhi lashes out at BJP, says the party is spreading communal virus in society

On Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and alleged that party is spreading communal virus in the society when the need is to take coronavirus unitedly.
Sonia Gandhi during CWC meeting in Delhi said, "BJP is spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at the time when everyone together should fight coronavirus." Congress interim president's allegation comes in the wake of Palghar incident where two sadhus were lynched by mob and the section of people which was painted as communal, the truth was contrary to the reality.
Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said there are a few success stories and we should applaud them. Most of all we should salute every single Indian leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in spite of the absence of adequate personal protection equipment.
"The doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers, sanitation workers and essential service providers, NGOs and the lakhs of citizens providing relief to the most needy all over India, their dedication and determination truly inspire us all," Sonia Gandhi said.
Asserting that 12 crore people have lost their jobs in the first phase of the lockdown, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that it is imperative for the government to provide them with immediate financial assistance to each family to tide over this crisis and reiterated that the unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill.
This is the second time the CWC, the Congress' top decision-making body, is meeting through video-conferencing in the past three weeks ever since the lockdown was enforced to contain the coronavirus threat.