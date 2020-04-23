Sonia Gandhi lashes out at BJP, says the party is spreading communal virus in society

On Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and alleged that party is spreading communal virus in the society when the need is to take coronavirus unitedly.

Sonia Gandhi during CWC meeting in Delhi said, "BJP is spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at the time when everyone together should fight coronavirus." Congress interim president's allegation comes in the wake of Palghar incident where two sadhus were lynched by mob and the section of people which was painted as communal, the truth was contrary to the reality.