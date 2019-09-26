Sonia Gandhi greets Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday

New Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday extended her best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

Recalling his contribution to the cause of nation-building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence, Gandhi said, "Singh's sagacious leadership ensured that India takes a determined leap forward, even during trying times.

Present-day rulers across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom." Gandhi wished Dr Singh a happy and healthy life and many more years in the service of the nation and the Congress Party.