Sonia Gandhi demands free Navodaya education to Covid victims’ kids

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to provide free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a nation, we owe it to them to give hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen on them," she wrote, noting that these children are left with the trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future.

But why in Navodaya Vidyalayas? Sonia's letter reads: “One of my husband Rajiv Gandhi's most significant legacies is the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas. It was his dream to make high-quality modern education accessible and affordable to the youth, predominantly from rural areas. There are, as you know, 661 such schools across the country."

Don’t dump people to their fate: Priyanka tp Yogi

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday shot off a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath not to ditch the people who are today in bad condition but help them with the public welfare steps.

In her 2-page letter, she has suggested steps to help out the people, pointing out that not only the poor but even the middle class is badly hit by the pandemic. She said the people are borrowing money for treatment, urging the CM to compensate them and fix prices for treatment in the private hospitals that are fleecing the people.