Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC presidents at party headquarters in Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of general secretaries, State in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents at party headquarters in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of top party leaders to evolve a strategy for assembly elections in five states early next year.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders are attending the meeting at the AICC headquarters besides party general secretaries and in-charges of various states and PCC chiefs.

The leaders will also chalk out a strategy for the party's new membership drive and finalise the modalities for it. The drive is starting from November 1 and will continue till March 31 next year. Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are slated early next year.

Party sources had earlier told ANI that "a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will be held on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. This meeting will be presided by party president Sonia Gandhi."

Earlier, at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

In the previously held CWC meet, the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, and other leaders had requested Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party president post. On this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi had assured to consider their requests.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:26 AM IST