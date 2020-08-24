Latest updates from the Congress Working Committee meeting

Rahul Gandhi criticises leaders for going public with issues concerning party
Rahul Gandhi, during CWC meeting, says the letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media: Sources
Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only
Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office here and raised slogans demanding that the Party President should be from Gandhi family.
Congress leader AK Antony requests Rahul Gandhi to become the President
As per the sources, Congress leader AK Antony requested Rahul Gandhi to become the President.
The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.
Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to find new chief
In the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on Monday Sonia Gandhi asked CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, the former PM Manmohan Singh urged her to continue.
A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee started in Delhi on Monday amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue and indications that Sonia Gandhi may offer to resign.
(With inputs from agencies)
