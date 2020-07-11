Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as Working President of Congress' Gujarat unit

On Saturday evening, Hardik Patel was appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

A communique from the party signed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the appointment proposal had been apporved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi has also approved the appointment of three DCC Presidents in the western state. This includes Mahendrasinh H Parmar (Anand), MLA Anand Chaudhary (Surat) and Yasin Gajjan (Devbhumi Dwaraka).