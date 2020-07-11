Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as Working President of Congress' Gujarat unit

On Saturday evening, Hardik Patel was appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
A communique from the party signed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the appointment proposal had been apporved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Gandhi has also approved the appointment of three DCC Presidents in the western state. This includes Mahendrasinh H Parmar (Anand), MLA Anand Chaudhary (Surat) and Yasin Gajjan (Devbhumi Dwaraka).
Taking to Twitter outgoing Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda congratulated the Patidar Andolan Samiti leader. He also extended his best wishes to the DCC leaders.
"The fight for public interest will be fought together and firmly," he wrote in Hindi.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)