Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Gangaram Hospital Due To Mild Fever

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi | Twitter

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever, according to media reports on Sunday (September 3). News reports said that the Congress leader is under observation and is currently stable.

Sonia Gandhi was recently in Mumbai for INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc meeting. The Mumbai meet of the Opposition parties was the third meeting of the Opposition alliance after over 26 political parties decided to come together to chalk out a strategy against Narendra Modi led NDA government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

(More details awaited)

