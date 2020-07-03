Sonia for ‘equality’

New Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to PM Modi to draw his attention to the denial of reservation to the OBC candidates under the all-India quota being filled through NEET in the medical educational institutions of states and UTs.

She strongly urged him to extend reservation to the OBC candidates in medical and dental seats in the state/UT medical colleges “in the interest of equity and social justice”.

In a 2-page letter she wrote as usual as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and not as the Congress President, she complained that reservation of the OBC candidates under the all-India quota is limited to the central institutions unlike 15%, 7.5% and 10% seats reserved in both central and state/UT medical colleges to candidates of SC, ST catego­ries and economically-weaker sections respectively.

She referred in this regard a compilation by the All India Federation of OBCs since 2017 to show over 11,000 OBC candidates lost the seats in the all-India quota, due to non-implementation of the OBC reservations in state/UT medical educational institutions.

It says: “Denial of reservations to OBCs in state medical institutions in the all-India quota, being administered by GoI (Government of India) violates the very objective of the 93rd Constitutional Amendment and is barried to access medical education for the deserving OBC candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging Karnataka government's decision to impose a 25% domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.