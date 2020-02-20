'Sonia and Rahul will lose their citizenship soon': Gandhi family bete noire Subramanian Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday claimed that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will soon lose their Indian citizenship.

Speaking at an event organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Swamy said, "The file is on the Home Minister Amit Shah's table and soon they will lose their citizenship."

Subramanian Swamy also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opted for British citizenship to start a business in the country. In tow with this, Swamy said that people who take up citizenship of other country, lose their Indian citizenship.

However, Swamy said that Rahul Gandhi can re-apply for the Indian citizenship as his father Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian, but Swamy claimed that he cannot apply through his mother Sonia Gandhi's credentials, as she isn't an Indian national, he said.