'Sonia and Rahul will lose their citizenship soon': Gandhi family bete noire Subramanian Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday claimed that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will soon lose their Indian citizenship.
Speaking at an event organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Swamy said, "The file is on the Home Minister Amit Shah's table and soon they will lose their citizenship."
Subramanian Swamy also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opted for British citizenship to start a business in the country. In tow with this, Swamy said that people who take up citizenship of other country, lose their Indian citizenship.
However, Swamy said that Rahul Gandhi can re-apply for the Indian citizenship as his father Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian, but Swamy claimed that he cannot apply through his mother Sonia Gandhi's credentials, as she isn't an Indian national, he said.
He also said people who are coming from outside and hoping to create divisions in the country will themselves get divided.
"Hamare desh me jo bahar se log yaha aa kar hamare desh ke tukda tukda karne ke liye asha karte hai unka hi tukda tukda ho jaega (People who come from outside and hoping to divide our country will themselves get divided)," Swamy said.
Talking about Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Swamy said, "Today, by remembering such warriors, there is need to tell the correct history to the people. In Andhra also there were many such kings, who are not mentioned in the history books." Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha kingdom in the later 17th century, was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.
(With inputs from ANI)
