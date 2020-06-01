Sonam Wangchuk says 'boycotting China is not spreading hatred'; compares it to Swadeshi Movement

Ladakh-based educational reformer and visionary Sonam Wangchuk's had recently appealed Indians to boycott Chinese goods. Amid tensions between India and China, Wangchuk, the man who inspired the Bollywood block-buster '3 Idiots', had asked Indians to boycott all Chinese companies. In his recent video titled 'CHINA KO JAWAAB', Sonam Wangchuk answered the questions that were raised about his 'Boycott Chinese Products' movement.
While several users said that the initiative was spreading hatred towards the Chinese, Sonam Wangchuk justified that the movement has nothing to do with the people of China but the 'exploitative' Chinese government. Sonam also said that it is a wake up call for Indians and compared it to Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Swadeshi Movement during the pre-Independence era. The educationist said, "Citizens have option to rule out the products because customers are the king, and no one will have the authority to ask any questions to the consumers."
Check out the video here:
This comes after, troops of India and China engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017. The engineer-turned-educational reformer had asked people to boycott all Chinese products to stop Beijing's "bullying" in Ladakh and liberate 1.4 billion bonded labourers in the country.
Trader's body CAIT on Sunday also expressed solidarity with Wangchuk's appeal to boycott Chinese goods.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said it will educate traders across the country to stop importing as well as selling these products, and more products will soon be verified and added to the list.
The trader's body said, "The whole country understands the importance of hurting China economically and therefore we wholeheartedly welcome this great initiative and will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sonam Wangchuk".
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have also joined the movement and are raising awareness among their followers.
