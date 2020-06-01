Sonam Wangchuk says 'boycotting China is not spreading hatred'; compares it to Swadeshi Movement

Ladakh-based educational reformer and visionary Sonam Wangchuk's had recently appealed Indians to boycott Chinese goods. Amid tensions between India and China, Wangchuk, the man who inspired the Bollywood block-buster '3 Idiots', had asked Indians to boycott all Chinese companies. In his recent video titled 'CHINA KO JAWAAB', Sonam Wangchuk answered the questions that were raised about his 'Boycott Chinese Products' movement.

While several users said that the initiative was spreading hatred towards the Chinese, Sonam Wangchuk justified that the movement has nothing to do with the people of China but the 'exploitative' Chinese government. Sonam also said that it is a wake up call for Indians and compared it to Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Swadeshi Movement during the pre-Independence era. The educationist said, "Citizens have option to rule out the products because customers are the king, and no one will have the authority to ask any questions to the consumers."

Check out the video here: