Sonali Phogat's viscera samples will be tested in Chandigarh too: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that late BJP leader Sonali Phogat's viscera samples will be tested in Chandigarh also and also assured that if her family gives it demands for CBI probe in writing then it will be given for further process.

"I spoke with Goa CM and police officials. Phogat's family members have written a complaint suspecting murder," said ML Khattar.

"We will do as the family members ask for, if they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process," said ML Khattar on demand by Sonali's family for a CBI enquiry into her death.

While, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that Phogat's family is making serious allegations and a high-level inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth.

Latest update in Phogat case:

The Goa police today arrested two persons and charged them with murder in connection with the death of Haryana-based BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The two, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, are said to be associates of Phogat (42), who was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

"The Anjuna police have arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi in connection with the murder," an officer said.

Both the accused were named by Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka in his complaint filed with the Anjuna police on Wednesday.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.

Meanwhile, OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa informed that the post-mortem report is expected in 1-2 hours. "Victim's body will reach Delhi tonight," he added.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku alleges of murder:

Rinku Dhaka revealed the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Rinku said.

(with agency inputs)