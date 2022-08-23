Sonali Phogat's sister alleges the actor's food was poisoned', claims of 'conspiracy' behind her death

BJP leader and actor, Sonali Phogat, passes away in Goa | facebook

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away this morning due to heart attack in Goa. Several reports suggest she had gone out to party and was taken to the hospital when she returned the next day.

Her untimely demise that has left everyone in shock, including her sister, who has alleged that Sonali's food was poisoned.

While speaking to a local news channel, Sonali's sister has alleged that the politician was fine and was also going out for shoot. She had informed them that she would return by August 27. However, yesterday morning, August 22, the actor had informed her mother that she was feeling uneasy after consuming her food.

At night, she had said that there was a 'conspiracy being run behind her'. Sonali had suspected something had been mixed in her food. Her sister alleged, Sonali had said, "Mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai..."

As per media reports, Goa's DGP has ruled out anything suspicious and a post-mortem is awaited for further clarification.

Sonali's body has been kept at Bambolim's Goa Medical College and her post-mortem is likely to take place on August 24.

Meanwhile, in the workfront, Sonali has appeared in popular Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She has also been featured in Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma as Nawab Shah's wife. She rose to fame when she entered controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, where she also fell in love with Aly Goni and was trolled for the same by the audience.

Additionally, speaking about her political journey, she has been the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. She has contested 2019 assembly polls against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently jumped ship to BJP, from Adampur assembly seat.

She was also set to contest as the BJP candidate from Adampur in the upcoming bypolls.