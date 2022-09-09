Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police ready to file chargesheet

File Photo

Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saxena on Friday said that Goa Police are in a good place investigating TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case and are confident of filing a chargesheet.

Saxena said that the police team which had gone to Haryana to investigate the case has returned and they are analysing the investigation.

"Three Investigating officers are analysing the investigation of this case. It is being reviewed at senior level. We are in a good place with regard to the investigation and we are confident of filing a chargesheet," Saxena said.

Though the family members of Sonali Phogat have demanded a probe by Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) in her murder, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh recently said that state police are capable of bringing this case to a logical end.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has reiterated that Goa Police are doing thorough investigation in Phogat's case. However, opposition parties in Goa are of the opinion that the case should be given to CBI.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

Police on August 26, had arrested Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat's PA) along with Sukwinder Singh in connection with her murder.

Police said that methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given to Phogat, while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna.