Sonali Phogat death case: CBI & forensic teams reach Anjuna's Grand Leoney Resort

Sonali Phogat death case: CBI & forensic team reach Anjuna hotel where she was staying | ANI

The Delhi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday arrived in Goa to conduct a probe into the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. A day after taking over the case, the CBI team along with a forensic team, reached the hotel in Goa's Anjuna, where she was staying.

The CBI took over the matter for further investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

On September 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a CBI probe into the TikTok star's death.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant had also recommended that the case should be handed over to the CBI.

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also assured the late actor's family that the probing agency would investigate Phogat's death as the family wasn't satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

Sonali Phogat, who gained popularity through her TikTok videos, had contested the Haryana election in 2019 as a BJP candidate. However, she lost to then Congress leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had since joined the ruling saffron party. She has also appeared in Bigg Boss in 2020.