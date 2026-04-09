Son Of Delhi-Based Food Chain ‘Khan Chacha’ Owner Arrested In ₹3.3 Crore Digital Arrest Fraud Case

New Delhi: Under Operation CyHawk 4.0, Delhi Police have uncovered a major network in what is their largest coordinated crackdown on cybercrime to date. Mohammad Javed, son of the owner of the popular food chain ‘Khan Chacha’, has been arrested.

The case centres on a mule bank account used in a “digital arrest” scam. Police said an ICICI Bank account was operated under the name ‘Saleem Javed – Rule the Rolls Since 1960’, allegedly linked to ‘Khan Chacha’ in Khan Market. Fraud amounting to approximately ₹3.3 crore has been traced through this account.

According to the police, the case is linked to a “digital arrest” fraud network, in which victims were duped into transferring large amounts of money under false pretences.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the company’s directors, Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Javed, allegedly shared the account details with other accused persons in exchange for a commission of 2–3 per cent.

The account details were allegedly provided to individuals identified as Harvinder Kohli, Naseem, and Sandeep Dwivedi, who used them to route illicit funds. According to the police, around ₹54 lakh from multiple victims was deposited into the account. The money was then transferred further using layering techniques to obscure the trail and evade detection.

Reportedly, digital evidence, including suspicious and deleted chats, has been recovered, indicating a wider conspiracy.

Police Action

Mohammad Javed has been arrested in the case, while Mohammad Saleem has been bound down under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards as part of the probe.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend other individuals involved in the cyber fraud network.

Khan Chacha was founded in Delhi in 1972. The food chain has now expanded its presence in several states, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.