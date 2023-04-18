'Something sinister': BJP's Amit Malviya claims Bengal govt 'burning documents, CBI found incriminating evidence' (Watch)

Amit Malviya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge of IT department, has once again made startling allegations against the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Malviya, tweeting a video of a few men going through heap of burnt papers, said Govt documents are being burnt to erase evidence and the CBI has found incriminating documents in it related to corruption cases being probed.

"Something sinister is brewing in Bengal. As per inputs, Govt documents are being burnt in a closed compound in Bhangar, 30 km from Kolkata, for last two days. CBI apparently found incriminating documents, cash vouchers etc linked to cases under investigation… Someone is scared!" Malviya tweeted.

(Video credit: ABP Ananda)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, in the midst of a corruption case surrounding recruitment, documents were reported to have been set on fire in Bhangar, South 24 Paraganas. The incident caused a stir, particularly in Andul Garia of Bhandar, where allegations of government document destruction in the Panchil Ghera region were made. The extent of the document burning across the larger area remains unclear, raising questions about who is responsible for this act carried out under the cover of darkness. The CBI has since arrived at the site to investigate the matter. The destruction of evidence is a serious concern, leading to questions and doubts about the integrity of the investigation.

ABP Ananda reported that the CBI officials were alerted of the document burning for two days, and they immediately went to the location. They salvaged the remaining documents and made efforts to put out the fire using water and field soil to prevent further damage. In the Andul Garia region of Bhandar, the locals grew suspicious after spotting multiple papers burning in the surrounding field. CBI officers swiftly arrived at the scene after being notified. The motive behind the document burning remains unclear and is currently being investigated.

Read Also West Bengal: CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with teacher recruitment scam