'Somebody Threw Kerosene Across Manipur & Set It On Fire': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre In Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Wayanad | ANI

Amid the ongoing ethnic turmoil in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi remarked on Saturday that the region is marred by bloodshed and instances of rape are rampant. He further noted the countless individuals who have fallen victim to these atrocities, sharing stories of homes reduced to ashes, lives lost, and families shattered. Depicting the state of the conflict-ridden area, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is as if somebody threw kerosene across Manipur and set it on fire...".

"There are thousands of people in Manipur who have suffered this. Someone's house has been burnt down, someone's sister has been raped, and someone's brother and parents have been killed. It is as if somebody threw kerosene across Manipur and set it on fire," Gandhi said, while addressing his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, days after he was reinstated as an MP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked..." the former Congress president alleged.

Launching a series of pointed questions at the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, "You (PM) spend two minutes talking about the murder of 'Bharat Mata'. How dare you do this? How can you disrespect the idea of India? Why have you not been there? Why have you not tried to stop the violence? Because you're not a nationalist. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist..."

Hitting out at the BJP and RSS, Gandhi said, "The BJP and the RSS do not understand what a family is. They don't understand that the more they try to separate you and me, the closer we will become. They think that if we disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"BJP aims at destroying families. India is a family, they want to divide it. Manipur was a family, they tried to destroy it. They destroy the relationship between people. We build, bring people together. We strengthen families. BJP thinks they have divided and destroyed Manipur. We will bring Manipur back together. We will bring love back to Manipur... It took you two months to burn Manipur. It might take us five years to bring back love to Manipur, but we will do it. This is the fight between the BJP and the Congress," he went on to add.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi's attack against PM Modi and the BJP comes a day after he addressed a press conference in the national capital accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ridiculing Manipur and its women. The Congress leader's came down heavily on the prime minister during a press conference on Friday.

"The Prime Minister of India is sitting in the Parliament shamelessly and laughing," Gandhi said at the press conference.

'PM Modi joked and mocked'

Gandhi said that the prime minister joked and mocked in the Parliament throughout his more than two-hour long speech.

"Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for two minutes," Gandhi noted. "Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes."

He also said that watching PM Modi make ridiculous remarks in the Parliament does not do justice to the post of Indian prime minister.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)