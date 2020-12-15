Somebody needs to press refresh button on United Nations, says Jaishankar

New Delhi: The narrow representation at the leadership levels of the United Nations is a challenge to its credibility and effectiveness, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while suggesting that "somebody needs to press that refresh button on the UN".

In his speech at the Global Technology Summit on Monday, Jaishankar said, "For obvious reasons, we tend to equate multilateralism with the UN. Today the UN is 75 years old...The problem we have today about the narrow representation at the leadership levels of the United Nations is a challenge to its credibility and effectiveness."