Some states resorting to proxy war by supporting non-state actors, preemptive action a right: India at UN

He further said that customary international law has long recognised the principles governing the use of force in self-defense.

"Furthermore, Article 51 is not confined to 'self-defence' in response to attacks by states only. The right of self-defence applies also to attacks by non-state actors. In fact, the source of the attack, whether a state or a non-state actor, is irrelevant to the existence of the right of self-defence," Naidu said.

Talking about the terrorist groups, Naidu said, "Non-state actors such as terrorist groups often attack states from remote locations within other host states, using the sovereignty of that host state as a smokescreen."

He added that in this regard, a growing number of states believe that the use of force in self-defence against a non-state actor operating in the territory of another host state can be undertaken if: the non-state actor has repeatedly undertaken armed attacks against the state. Secondly, the host state is unwilling to address the threat posed by the non-state actor, and third is the host state is actively supporting and sponsoring the attack by the non-state actor.

"In other words, a state would be compelled to undertake a pre-emptive strike when it is confronted by an imminent armed attack from a non-state actor operating in a third state. This state of affairs exonerates the affected state from the duty to respect, vis-a-vis the aggressor, the general obligation to refrain from the use of force. In fact, Security Council resolutions 1368(2001) and 1373(2001) have formally endorsed the view that self-defence is available to avert terrorist attacks such as in the case of the 9/11 attacks," he said.

"The 1974 UNGA 'Declaration on Principles of International Law, Friendly relations and Cooperation among States in Accordance with the Charter of the United Nations' requires positive action on the part of a member state so as not to acquiesce or tolerate terrorist activities originating from within its territory, nor allow the territory under its control to be used for terrorism against another state. The Security Council also mandates all states to refrain from providing any form of support, active or passive, to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts," he added.

"Despite this, some states are resorting to [a] proxy war by supporting non-state actors such as terrorist groups to evade international censure. Such support to non-state actors has ranged from providing and equipping the terrorist groups with training, financing, intelligence, and weapons to logistics and recruitment facilitation."