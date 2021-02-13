'Some sort of surveillance': TMC MP Mahua Moitra asks Delhi Police to withdraw personnel posted outside her home

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday requested Delhi Police chief to withdraw security personnel posted outside her home, expressing apprehension that she might be under "some sort of surveillance".
The Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, and Barakhamba Road police station SHO, asking them to withdraw the security.
In the letter, posted on her Twitter account, Moitra said three armed BSF officers have been posted outside her home since 10 pm Friday, soon after the local SHO met her.
"The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to an from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India," she said.
"Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officer had been deputed from the Barakhambha Road Police Station for my protection. However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested kindly to withdraw these officers," she added.
Earlier, she posted a picture of armed personnel outside her home. "3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home. Am a free citizen of India - people will protect me. Request Honb’le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately," she said.