Some parties ‘ignore’ achievements of Bengal under Trinamool Congress government, says CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that some political parties are trying to ‘ignore’ the achievements of Bengal under the Trinamool Congress government and trying to create a ‘negative’ image.

“Bengal has been chosen as the best tourist destination and the prize will be given in Berlin on March 25 next year. I will try to be there in person. It is a matter to be proud of. UNESCO has given a heritage tag to Durga Puja, it is also a proud moment,” said Banerjee.

Addressing a programme of distribution of appointment letters to beneficiaries of Utkarsha Bangla scheme, Mamata said that at a time when employment has gone down by 45 per cent in the country, in Bengal employment has risen by 40 per cent.

“The party which is there in Delhi only wants disruptions and doesn’t highlight the achievement of Bengal during our (TMC) government. Some media also show negative things. When I was the union railway minister they used to show negative news about railways but now they don’t. Such distortions can be hindrances for the entrepreneurs,” added the Chief Minister.

Urging the industrialists to invest more in the state, Mamata said that Bengal is ‘industry friendly’.

“Bengal is set to have over 200 industrial parks, some of which have already been established. I have given a Whatsapp number where the investors can complain about the problem they face while investing. Several projects are coming out in Bengal that would also generate more employment opportunities,” said Mamata while giving out appointment certificates to 11,000 youths.

The Chief Minister also promised that more than 30,000 people will be given appointment letters in her three public meetings ahead of Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the work done by MSME and self-help groups which help people to be ‘self-sufficient.

Without naming anyone, Mamata alleged that the agencies are being used always.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to bring a motion against the central agencies in the state legislative assembly.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that a motion will soon be brought in the Assembly to discuss the way the central agencies are working.

“We have also kept time for the opposition so that they can also express their views about the functioning of the central agencies,” said the Speaker.