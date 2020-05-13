Some busy in spreading terror while world is fighting COVID-19: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams Pakistan during SCO meet

The minister also posted a clip of his around one-minute speech from the meeting. "Even as world fighting COVID-19 some are busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news Doctored videos are also used to divide communities and countries," he said.

Similar remarks were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit earlier this month.

On May 4, Modi had said that while the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism and fake news.

Pakistan has been continuing its attempts on cross-border infiltration of terrorists even as the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Its leaders have peddled fake videos in order to create divisions. Security agencies have traced thousands of social media handles based in Pakistan spreading fake news.