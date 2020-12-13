Solar Eclipse on December 14: When, where and how to watch Surya Grahan

The year 2020 is almost over. And, if you were thinking the ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn, is the only celestial event happening in December, then you are wrong! Before the ‘meeting’ of the two planets, there is another celestial event that is set to take place on December 14 - the Solar Eclipse.

This Surya Grahan will be a total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned. A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun completely, while a partial eclipse happens when the Moon covers only part of the Sun.

How, when and where to watch solar eclipse on December 14?

This total solar eclipse, the last eclipse of 2020, is visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in the afternoon. Some locations in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see the partial phase of this South American total solar eclipse if the weather permits.

The last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020, however, will not be visible in India as it will occur in the late evening.

US space agency NASA will provide a live link for people to watch the Solar Eclipse from anywhere in the world.

Time: Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) on December 14 and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm.

You can also watch the live stream on Timeanddate and Slooh.com