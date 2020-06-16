Solar Eclipse 2020: How to spot it in Mumbai - all you need to know

The decade first solar eclipse can be witnessed on June 21, 2020, from India, parts of Europe, Asia, north of Australia, Africa, Pacific and Indian Ocean, as per timeanddate.com.

The Solar Eclipse 2020 will be first visible at 9:15 am in India, the website adds.

The annular eclipse will remain for about three hours and 15 minutes, beginning at 10:17 am till 2:02 pm. However, the maximum eclipse can be witnessed at 12:10 pm.

When to watch the Solar Eclipse 2020 in India?

Timings for the partial eclipse in different cities across India:

Mumbai: 10 am to 1:27 pm

Kolkata: 10:46 am to 2:17 pm,

New Delhi: 10:20 am to 1:48 pm

Chennai: 10:22 am to 1:41 pm

Bengaluru: 10.13 am and 1.31

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of the sun's image on a whiteboard by telescope.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon.

The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon.