SOG seeks to probe Union Minister Gajendra Singh

Jaipur

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan has issued a subpoena to Union Minister Gajendra Singh and asked him to give his statement in the phone tapping case. The notice is addressed to his home in Jodhpur.

The subpoena asks the minister to appear at his convenience to give a statement in case number 48/2020 filed under Sections 124A and 120B IPC. It asks him to tell the agency what would be a convenient time, date and place for the same.

After rumours of SOG visiting the minister, it informed through a press note that it had delivered the subpoena to his PA, “The subpoena under section 160 CrPC was served to Shri Burman PA of Honourable minister on 18 July at 4.33 pm via WhatsApp, 4.34 pm via email and 4.36 pm by a phone call.

The agency added as the investigation involved dignitaries of the governments so all due care and caution was being taken to not malign any party or person’s name and image. The investigation is being conducted strictly as per the evidence available and they would be placed before the court of law for judicial scrutiny.

On the other hand, Union Minister Shaktawat has questioned the authenticity of the recordings and asked with whose permission they were made.

In another development, the Home department of Rajasthan will send a report on the phone tapping issue to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA has sought a report on the same.

Former tourism minister Vishvendra Singh in a video addressed to the people said, “I have always worked for the public. I was a cabinet minister till yesterday and today they (Gehlot faction) are trying to scare us thro­ugh SOG and ACB. I have not done anything that is against the party. I want to tell the public to not be misguided by what is seen and read in the news. They (Gehlot faction) will be proved wrong and we will be proved right.”

CM Ashok Gehlot has now withdrawn the govt’s consent on a law governing CBI probe. The Centre will now have to get prior consent from state govt to conduct a CBI probe in Raj.