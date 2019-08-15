Socio-economic development policy to be Mizoram government flagship programme: CM Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday announced that the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) would be the flagship programme of the new state government elected late last year. The SEDP aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state by achieving self-sufficiency in food items.

Addressing a function to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day here after unfurling the national flag, Zoramthanga said the SEDP would also aim at improving social life and bringing happiness and peace to the people.

"The policy will focus on increasing the Gross State Domestic Product of Mizoram, improving economic condition of the general public, creation of employment opportunities and favourable business environment and bringing in sustainable development," he said,

A total of 14 boards, each headed by a minister, has been created to serve as nodal agencies for successful implementation of the SEDP, Zoramthanga said.

He said cultivation and processing of bamboo would be one of the most important components of the government's flagship programme. Two kinds of bamboo - Brandisii and Latifloras - were now ready to be cultivated, the chief minister said.