Social Justice Minister? Rajasthan minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal demands castration of rapists

Social Justice and Empowerment minister of Rajasthan Bhanwarlal Meghwal has said that rapists should be publicly hanged. Just like some other countries rapists should be castrated, their hands chopped off. He has also called upon all courts to ensure that sentence should be pronounced in rape cases within three months and offender be hanged. Meghwal was speaking at the state Congress office where he was holding a public hearing to address grievances.

Meghwal said, “It (rape) is a heinous crime. These crimes did not take place when there was no television or mobiles. I feel people watch tv and emulate such crimes. I call upon the state and central government to ensure that rapists are hanged and entire trial is completed up to Supreme Court within three months. There are laws govt and police function according to it. I urge the police to function in a sensitive manner.

The minister went on to say, “These crimes will stop only when the offenders are publicly hanged. As is prevalent in many countries rapists should be castrated, their hands chopped off. There are strict laws but courts should also understand the intent behind the law. From district courts to Supreme Court all should give sentence of hanging (rapists). Only then will these crimes stop.”

This is the second minister of Rajasthan to blame the internet and television for crimes like rape. Culture minister B D Kalla too had blamed the internet, mobile and cinema for falling moral standards in the society and crimes against women.

Even BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari - of erstwhile Jaipur royal family - also said that she would think twice before taking public transport and had demanded immediate and exemplary punishment for accused in the Hyderabad case.

It needs to be added that Rajasthan has a law for hanging rapists of children below twelve years. The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2018 came into existence on 9 March 2018 during BJP government. According to the amended bill a person accused of raping a girl below 12 year will get death sentence or rigorous imprisonment no less than 14 years. Several offenders have been sentenced for hanging since the Bill, but no hanging has taken place as yet in the state.