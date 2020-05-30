Social distancing violated by police, RJD leaders in Bihar

Patna

Social distancing norms were thrown to the winds outside Rabri Devi’s official 10 Circular Road bungalow as the police thwarted RJD’s march to Gopalganj. Led by ex-CM Rabri Devi, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav and state RJD president Jagdanand Singh made an abortive attempt to march to Gopalganj.

Heavy security bandobasts were made by Bihar Military Police and Rapid Action Force and barricades were put up outside the bungalow to prevent the RJD leaders to leave for Gopalganj. The party was planning a march to Gopalganj to press for their demand for arrest of JDU MLA Amrendra Pandey.

They alleged Pandey was behind the murder of three members of the family of RJD leader JP Yadav. Senior officers of administration and police officers persuade Tejashwi to keep away from the march in view of restrictions due to the lockdown.

Tejashwi’s supporters, including party leaders S Abdul Bari Sidiqqui, Alok Mehta, reached the bungalow and tried to remove the barricades.