Social distancing rebel, actor, wannabe politician - who is Nikhil Kumaraswamy who had to get married during lockdown?

On Friday, there was outrage on mainstream and social media after Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married in a ‘small, but intimate’ ceremony on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The rage was justified. With coronavirus infecting over 13,000 people over the country, and metro cities like Bengaluru being called COVID-19 hotspots, it was natural to follow lockdown rules. But the Kumaraswamy family had other ideas and decided to go ahead with the wedding.

While Nikhil has spent most of his time as an actor, he also is known for his roles in Kannada movies. However, given his political debut ended in quite a disaster, he may want to continue as an actor. During the 2019 General Elections, Nikhil, who contested on a JD(S) ticket lost from Mandya by over 1.25 lakh votes. This is despite the fact that Mandya was a Congress-JD(S) stronghold. But then, having said that, so was Amethi and we know what happened there.