Social distancing norms flouted as liquor stores reopen, Twitter reacts

A large number of people were seen queuing up outside liquor shops in different parts of the country after state governments allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen from Monday in green, orange and red zones, but not in containment areas.

The reopening of liquor stores is subject to certain conditions. But people had started to flocking outside alcohol shops since the wee hours on Monday anticipating to buy their preferred choice of booze. Social distancing norms were flouted by eager patrons standing in a long queue outside the premises.

After select liquor shops opened across states, videos and photos of long queues were shared on social media. Later, netizens took to social media to express how they felt and since then #LiquorShops is trending on Twitter. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.

