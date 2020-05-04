Social distancing norms flouted as liquor stores reopen, Twitter reacts

A large number of people were seen queuing up outside liquor shops in different parts of the country after state governments allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen from Monday in green, orange and red zones, but not in containment areas.
The reopening of liquor stores is subject to certain conditions. But people had started to flocking outside alcohol shops since the wee hours on Monday anticipating to buy their preferred choice of booze. Social distancing norms were flouted by eager patrons standing in a long queue outside the premises.
After select liquor shops opened across states, videos and photos of long queues were shared on social media. Later, netizens took to social media to express how they felt and since then #LiquorShops is trending on Twitter. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020.
MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.
