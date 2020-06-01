'So many cases in Delhi but her haircut is priority': Kejriwal panned for his prompt reply to Sagarika Ghose's tweet

Well, now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed. The fifth phase of lockdown is starting from Monday.

The barbershops have been closed in the national capital since nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24.

Speaking to the media, he said the new edition of lockdown is starting and the Centre has shared its guidelines. "Based on it, we have decided to allow barber shops and salons. However, spas will remain closed," Kejriwal said.

After he announced the reopening of barber shops and salons, several reactions started to pour in on Twitter. Journalist Sagarika Ghose thanked the CM and said "Hairy problem photo impact! CM Arvind Kejriwal allows barbers and salons. Thank you sir."

Kejriwal, to this, promptly responded, "Pl enjoy your haircut."