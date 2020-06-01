'So many cases in Delhi but her haircut is priority': Kejriwal panned for his prompt reply to Sagarika Ghose's tweet

Well, now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed. The fifth phase of lockdown is starting from Monday.
The barbershops have been closed in the national capital since nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24.
Speaking to the media, he said the new edition of lockdown is starting and the Centre has shared its guidelines. "Based on it, we have decided to allow barber shops and salons. However, spas will remain closed," Kejriwal said.
After he announced the reopening of barber shops and salons, several reactions started to pour in on Twitter. Journalist Sagarika Ghose thanked the CM and said "Hairy problem photo impact! CM Arvind Kejriwal allows barbers and salons. Thank you sir."
Kejriwal, to this, promptly responded, "Pl enjoy your haircut."
Well this did not go well with Twitterati and they were as prompt as Kejriwal to respond to his tweet.
A Twitter user said, "The threat of Corona is still there, cases have been increasing everyday. Such casual replies by CM are unwarranted and will make people casual towards fight against Corona."
Another user said, "Almost 20000 cases in delhi but priority is Sagarika's Haircut... All the best Delhi"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)