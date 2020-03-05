'So basically asking for school closure': Twitter reacts to Health Ministry's advisory to schools to avoid large gathering of students

After India reported 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus, on Wednesday the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory saying that schools should avoid any large gathering of students in premises.
The advisory also said that any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days should be monitored and quarantined at home for 14 days.
The Union Health Ministry’s advisory did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious. One user said, "Is he talking about classrooms? That thing without which schools can't run? So basically asking for closure." While other user said, "Feels like demonitization times. Daily New announcements."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
The Union Health Ministry's advisory also asked schools to place alcohol-based hand sanitiser at various spots and advised monitoring students staying in hostels. The advisory also said that "ask parents not to send child back to school till advised so by the treating doctor."
On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan. The government has said that all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while giving break-up for 28 cases of coronavirus cases in India, said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered. While a Paytm employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Inputs from PTI)
