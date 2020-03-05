'So basically asking for school closure': Twitter reacts to Health Ministry's advisory to schools to avoid large gathering of students

After India reported 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus, on Wednesday the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory saying that schools should avoid any large gathering of students in premises.

The advisory also said that any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days should be monitored and quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Union Health Ministry’s advisory did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious. One user said, "Is he talking about classrooms? That thing without which schools can't run? So basically asking for closure." While other user said, "Feels like demonitization times. Daily New announcements."

Here's what Twitterati had to say: