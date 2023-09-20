Smugglers In Truck Throw Bags Of Ganja On Police Vehicle Chasing In ‘Filmy’ Style (Watch Video)

Smugglers In Truck Throw Bags Of Ganja On Police Vehicle | Twitter

Odisha: In a shocking incident, smugglers threw bags full of ganja on road to evade during a police chase on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the chase is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the police car is chasing the smugglers during the night and the smuggler is seen in the video throwing the bags full of ganja on road to evade the police in filmy style.

The incident occurred late at night on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border

As per reports from NewsMeter, the incident occurred late at night on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. The police got a tip off about ganja being smuggled on a Bolero vehicle and the police came into action. Chitrakonda Police began chasing the smugglers' vehicle after receiving the information about the huge quantity of ganja being smuggled on the vehicle.

The Bolero was loaded with the ganja in Rekapalli village

The huge quantity of ganja loaded on the Bolero car was being smuggled to Odisha. The Bolero was loaded with the ganja in Rekapalli village which is situated along the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. After receiving the information a police patrol started tosearch for the vehicle the intercepted the vehicle but it got away. The Chitrakonda Police started to chase the smugglers in their police vehicle.

Smugglers started throwing huge bags of ganja on the middle of the road

However, to escape from the police the smugglers started throwing huge bags of ganja on the middle of the road to block the road for the police. They threw many bags on the roads but the police dodged all of them and did not give up the chase. After chasing the vehicle for a long distance, the police was successful to stop the vehicle.

The smugglers abandoned the Bolero vehicle & fled

The smugglers abandoned the Bolero vehicle that was loaded with ganja and fled the spot. The police recovered around 980 kilograms of ganja and they also recovered two vehicles from the spot. The police estimated the value of the ganja that was recovered to be around Rs one crore. The police have initiated action to nab the smugglers that fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

