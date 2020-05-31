SMS policy is anti-migrant workers: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: In an order passed, the Karnataka High Court has opined that the new SMS policy brought in by the State for the transportation of outgoing migrants amid COVID-19 appeared to be an exercise undertaken to exclude large number of migrant persons.

The State government had sent an SMS to all migrant workers registered with the Seva Sindhi website, asking them re-confirm their registration with a "yes",

"If you want to leave by Shramik Trains, SMS Yes followed by last 6 digits of Seva Sindhu application no to 161 from registered mobile before 6 pm 26th May,", the SMS read.

On Friday, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and B V Nagarathna, however, noted that, "Prima facie, we are of the view that this exercise undertaken by the State of seeking confirmation from the migrant workers in a complicated manner appears to be an exercise undertaken to exclude large number of persons who have already registered themselves on Seva Sindhu website to go back to their respective States."

Every breach cannot be justified: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has vacated its earlier order restraining Vedanta Ltd from invoking eight bank guarantees extended by Halliburton Offshore Services in connection with a development contract for certain blocks in Rajasthan. (Halliburton Offshore Services vs Vedanta Ltd)

The Court has held that every breach or non-performance cannot be justified or excused merely on the invocation of COVID-19 as a Force Majeure condition.

The order was passed by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh.