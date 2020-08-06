Smriti Irani to interact with Sadhguru on national handloom day to ‘save the weave’

‘Save the Weave’ an online interaction featuring Smriti Irani, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles and Minister of Women and Child Development in conversation with Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, will be webcast tomorrow to mark National Handloom Day. The conversation is part of the In Conversation with the Mystic series and will focus on national efforts to save the rich, unique weaves native to India. The session will be moderated by Lavina Baldota, a patron of arts and crafts, who has been tirelessly working with the weavers to create exquisite hand-crafted textiles.

Known as much for his sartorial sense as his wit and wisdom, Sadhguru has often spoken about synthetic textiles being one of the largest polluters. Last year, Sadhguru launched ‘Save the Weave’, a movement to raise visibility and awareness about the art and science of the eco-friendly Indian weaves and the plight of the dwindling indigenous weavers. The campaign promotes natural-fiber clothing as a healthy and non-polluting alternative to synthetics that can breathe new life into a dying craft. Its objective is to influence clothing choice of consumers that can protect the unique art of weaving and the livelihood of its practitioners.

Smt. Smriti Irani, a prominent leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is the Union Minister of Textiles as well as Women and Child Development. In the last 4 years as Textiles Minister, her efforts have been directed towards empowering the weavers and artisans as well as facilitating design intervention to make textiles relevant and appealing to the youngsters. From providing financial support to small-scale players to upskilling workers through government schemes and technological up gradations, Smt. Irani has been instrumental in giving a big push to the textile industry.

On the sixth National Handloom Day, the conversation between Sadhguru and the Union Minister of Textiles is expected to center around the future of the Indian textile industry.

The event will be aired live on August 7 at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sadhguru’s social media channels.

Live stream of the conversation below: