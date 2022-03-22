Smriti Irani Birthday Special: From 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to 'Minister of Women and Child Development', here's a look at her career

Smriti Zubin Irani, the present Minister of Women and Child Development of India, has turned 46 today. Smriti Irani was born on 23 March 1976 in Delhi.

As most would be aware, before joining politics, Smriti Irani had worked in the television industry. She was much appreciated and known for the character 'Tulsi' fromthe soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She even participated at the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in the year 1998, where she managed to step into the finals but not winning over the title.

In 2000, she made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, both aired on Star Plus. It was only after that, in mid-2000s, Irani was casted for the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's popular show. For Ekta's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Smriti Irani has won five Indian Television Academy Awards, four Indian Telly Awards and 8 Star Parivar Awards, according to reports.

Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. The following year, she was appointed vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing.

It was in the year 2010 that Smriti became the BJP President of Women's Wing. In the year 2019, BJP fielded her against Rahul Gandhi in the general election from Amethi, and she became victorious.

Later in her political career, she made to the cabinet in the second term of the Modi government as the Minister of Textiles, then also being given an additional charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development in May 2019.

