Small Cars Likely To Pay ₹350 Per Trip On MTHL Which Is Being Named Atal Setu

People travelling in cars will have to pay a toll of Rs350 per trip on the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which is being named Atal Setu, after its inauguration on January 12. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal agency for the Rs17,843 crore sea link connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, had proposed a toll of Rs500 per trip.

However, the urban development department slashed it to Rs350 per trip to avoid backlash from commuters. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will give its approval to the toll at its meeting slated for Thursday.

The urban development department has proposed a toll of Rs560 per trip for LCV/mini bus (as against MMRDA’s Rs800) and Rs1,180 for buses/2 axle trucks (instead of Rs1,660), according to a cabinet note. The department has proposed a toll of Rs1,290 for 3 axle MAVs (instead of Rs1,810), Rs1,850 for 4–6 axle MAVs (instead of Rs2,600) and Rs2,250 for oversized vehicles (instead of Rs3,160), said the cabinet note.

Toll plazas to be set up at Shivajinagar and Chirle

Toll plazas are proposed to be set up at Shivajinagar and Chirle (Gavan). “The actual traffic numbers on Atal Setu will be available only after the bridge is open for commuting. The said toll is proposed for 30 years, from 2024 to 2053. The fare should be fixed for first five years,” said the cabinet note.

The toll collected will be deposited in the Escrow Account; MMRDA will dip into that amount to repay the Rs15,100 crore loan taken from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The cabinet will also clear the urban development department’s proposal to declare the MTHL project as the ambitious urban transport project. MTHL would be the longest sea bridge in India. It will begin in Sewri, South Mumbai, cross Thane Creek north of Elephant Island and terminate at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva. At present 96% of physical work of the project has been completed.