Slumming it in Lutyens' Delhi: Shashi Tharoor fumes over power outages on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor is not happy with officials in Delhi. More specifically, he is miffed with those tasked with providing electricity in the national capital.

Having faced five power cuts in succession on Friday, the Congress MP had taken to Twitter to criticise the Power Ministry. "I told the PowerMinister once that in my 11 years in Lutyens’Delhi I have not known a single day without a power cut. He confidently replied that would not happen in future. Well, today we have had 5 outages so far this morning," he tweeted.

And as is wont to happen in times of need, other things too did not seem to be going his way. "And of course, complaints number is switched off!" he added.