Slumming it in Lutyens' Delhi: Shashi Tharoor fumes over power outages on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor is not happy with officials in Delhi. More specifically, he is miffed with those tasked with providing electricity in the national capital.
Having faced five power cuts in succession on Friday, the Congress MP had taken to Twitter to criticise the Power Ministry. "I told the PowerMinister once that in my 11 years in Lutyens’Delhi I have not known a single day without a power cut. He confidently replied that would not happen in future. Well, today we have had 5 outages so far this morning," he tweeted.
And as is wont to happen in times of need, other things too did not seem to be going his way. "And of course, complaints number is switched off!" he added.
Netizens however are a markedly unsympathetic lot, and many in the comments section urged the politician and author to consider the plight of those not priviledged enough to be residents of Lutyens' Delhi.
"NCT is still better off. There is an average 6 hours of power cut in rural Uttar Pradesh b/w 7am-7pm. The Power Corporation is coercing the locked down shops of cutting their unused power connections if they don’t pay the power rentals of their commercial establishments," claimed one user.
"Now do you realise how essential power is?1 day in 11 years and you are tweeting.. there is an India that stays outside Lutyens and they face this everyday...not an appropriate tweet to question govts incompetence," reprimanded another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
