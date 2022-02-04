Slugfest over Netaji's hologram statue remains unabated between BJP and TMC

Kolkata: A day after TMC MPs protested in front of India Gate for knocking down of the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Netaji's kin Chandra Kumar Bose said that laying of a foundation stone would have been better than the hologram statue.

“Why couldn't the laying of a Foundation Stone be done at India Gate-stating that #Netaji's Statue would be unveiled here on a specific date? Unnecessary controversy created over the vanishing #Hologram statue! Why couldn't the High Level Central Committee meet to take suggestions?” said Bose.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be recalled that on Thursday evening, after the parliament session TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Jawhar Sircar, Shanta Chetri and Mausam Noor protested against the disappearance of Netaji’s hologram.

The MPs protested in front of the canopy with posters and banners that read ‘Don’t Blackout Netaji’ and ‘Let There Be Light’.

Claiming that by removing the hologram of Netaji, the BJP-led Central government had hurt the sentiments of people, TMC leaders sought a reply as to why Netaji had been kept in the dark.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC is unnecessarily ‘politicizing’ the issue.

“Netaji is given the most respect by the Modi government. TMC did business in Netaji’s name but didn’t do anything for Netaji. The Modi government had started at least 10 schemes after Netaji,” mentioned Ghosh.

However, the Ministry of Culture on Friday issued a clarification that the hologram was switched off a day ago due to extreme weather conditions.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the weather conditions in New Delhi is normal that happens every year and also that nothing ‘extreme’ happened for any mishap.

“The hologram statue was only lit on January 23 after it was inaugurated. From the next day it is off. The BJP government doesn’t have any right to insult Netaji. The hologram was a part of a damage control move. First, the BJP government did not allow Bengal’s tableau on Netaji. Then a hologram was put up where Bose is seen to be saluting. Who is Netaji saluting? Modi?” questioned Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

It can be recalled that on Thursday TMC MP Saugata Roy said he had raised this issue in both the Houses that the light of the hologram statue of Netaji installed at India Gate on his birth anniversary on January 23 has been ‘turned off’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:09 PM IST