Slower than GDP growth: Cong finally decides to hold protest rally on December 14

The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to put up a mega show for its December 14 protest rally against economic slowdown, unemployment and soaring prices.

All the Congress General Secretaries have been asked to keep tabs and make extra efforts to ensure a decent attendance from the states. A letter sent from the AICC to all state Presidents asks for latest update in terms of crowd mobilisation from the state. Two email ids have been generated for this purpose and the state units have been asked to update daily.