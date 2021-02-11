SLIGHT INCREASE IN COVID DEATHS, NEW CASES

New Delhi: After the Covid-19 deaths remaining below 100 for five days, the death toll rose to 108 on Thursday and detection of the daily cases also increased to 12,923, exceeding the recoveries of 11,764 patients. The recovery rate is 97.27% of the total infections of 1.087 crore while the death toll went up to 1,55,360. The number of active caseload was falling every day, but not on Thursday when the number went up by 1051. The total patients still under treatment are 1,42,562.

Total vaccination in the country went up to 70.17 lakh until Thursday morning, 4.05 lakh of them in the last one day.

As many 18 states and Union Territories had no Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours while there were less than 5 in 15 states and Union Territories, including two each in Goa and Delhi. Mumbai recorded the highest 30 deaths in 24 hours, five less than the previous day, followed by Kerala 18, Punjab 14 and Chhattisgarh 9.