Slack down: Office chat app faces major outage; check out company's statement

Office chat app Slack kickstarts 2021 with a major outage worldwide on Monday.

Well, surely Day 1 at work in 2021 began with a bang!

Several users complained that Slack had stopped working and they were unable to send or receive messages.

The company kept the users posted about the situation. "We're continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service. All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We'll be back in a half hour to keep you posted," the company said.