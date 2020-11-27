SK Modi is RS candidate

Patna

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi is being sent to Rajya Sabha from Bihar. He has been nominated as BJP candidate for the election necessitated following the death of Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP last month.

Paswan was accommodated on the seat vacated by Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who was elected to Lok Sabha last year

Sources said SK Modi, who had served as chairman of interstate council of ministers on GST, would be accommodated in the Union cabinet next month.

Meanwhile, a day after lodging an FIR against RJD chief Lalu Yadav for allegedly asking him to abstain from voting in the Bihar Speaker’s election, BJP MLA Lalan Paswan on Friday sought police protection.

Speaking in the Assembly, Paswan claimed he is facing threats to his life. Paswan on Thursday lodged the FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance police station in Patna.