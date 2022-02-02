Six reports of Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture to be presented in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Six reports of department-related Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and Motion of Thanks to the President's address among key business listed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

These reports will be laid on the table soon after the Upper House will assemble at 10 am. The reports are linked to Transport, Tourism and Culture, including Three Hundred Fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Third Report on 'Status of Aviation Connectivity in the country'; Three Hundred Fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety Fourth Report on Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological Sites - Challenges and Opportunities'; and Three Hundred Sixth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Fifth Report on 'Potential of Tourist Spots in the country - Connectivity and Outreach'.

Other reports include Three Hundred Seventh Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety Sixth Report on "Role of Highways in Nation Building', Three Hundred Eighth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety Seventh Report on "Functioning of Airports Authority of India' and Three Hundred Ninth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Three Hundredth Report on "Promotion of Infrastructure in India's Maritime Sector'.

Besides these, obituary references will also be made to the passing away of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu of South Africa and David Sassoli, the then serving President of the European Parliament.

The government will also table papers related to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Subsequently, the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address is slated.

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Geeta alias Chandraprabha is scheduled to initiate the discussion with a move that the "Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2022." Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP in the Upper House Swati Malik will second the motion.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:28 AM IST