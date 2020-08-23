Six lakh villages to get high-speed internet in Modi's Digital Village initiative: Report

In what can be termed as a big boost to PM Modi’s Digital India aim, the government is going to extend internet services to six lakh villages in the next three years.

Insiders told Times Now that it would reduce the digital divide between cities and villages.

Digitisation will help people in the field of education, banking, telemedicine and ensure that everyone is digitally-inclusive.

The CSC and Bharat Net will connect every panchayat in the country through optical figure.

“With the announcement of extending BharatNet to more than six lakh villages by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech, the CSC will support in making all these villages digital by delivering various services to the citizen, promoting digital and financial inclusion and enhancing employment opportunities in rural India. Presently we have 2.64 lakh CSC in villages. With BharatNet in every village we will have more than six lakh CSC in next 1,000 days.”

More than one lakh gram panchayats have been made functional in the last few months. It’s estimated that 50 million households will benefit from it.

What the website says

With the vision and mission of the Digital India Programme launched by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. has joined the "Digital Village" Campaign.

Digi Village aims to make the root of Indian Society - "The Villages" Digitally Connected and every rural citizen digital literate.

CSC SPV has initially selected six villages as a pilot under the Digital Village Campaign where the target is to provide all e-Governance Services to the rural citizens through the medium of CSC Center.

CSC Center will act as a one stop channel to digitally connect the entire population of the Village.

What’s the goal?

Creating a One Stop Service Solution for the village area citizens, providing them with quality services like telemedicine, Financial Services, Internet Connectivity and other G2C/B2C services which are easily accessibleat an affordable price round the year.

· The aim of the Project is to support techno economic viability of digital technology, projects for productive applications in village area livelihoods; standardize the technology packages for future applications; create awareness and capacity building activities on Information Technology systems.

· Creation of employment opportunities for the youth, by promoting the IT/ITES Industry.

· Promotion of investment in IT/ITES Sector in order to expand the base of IT Industry and secure balanced regional growth.