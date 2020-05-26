Situation under control even after more lockdown relaxations: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control, a week after several relaxations were given in the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. He asserted he would be concerned only if two things happened — either there is a significant rise in fatalities or Delhi’s health care system collapses due to spike in COVID-19 cases.
The CM said it is not a matter of concern if people are getting infected and recovering simultaneously from the dreaded virus as coronavirus will not go away in next 1-2 days. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal, said his government was ready to deal with the situation if there is a spike in the number of serious cases in the national capital.
He said there are currently 4,500 beds available for COVID-19 patients in both private and government hospitals and 2,000 new beds will be available in private facilities from Monday. The AAP government is creating a system through which a COVID-19 patient will be able to find available beds in both state and private-run hospitals.
On Sunday, Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients.
“It has been a week since the (fourth phase) lockdown began. After a week, the situation is still under control and there is no need to panic,” he said, adding there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases but it is not matter of concern.
